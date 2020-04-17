Rainwater Harvesting Made Easy With Large Steel Water Tanks

It is common knowledge that our environment and its natural resources are fading at a rapid rate. One of the most common and essential natural resources is water. With the factors of pollution, climate change, and depleting groundwater levels, proper water is becoming scarce with every passing day. In fact, some statisticians are of opinion that water shortage might even lead to a third world war.

Rainwater harvesting is a good alternative

We are well aware of the conscious usage of water. In the summer months, many large cities of the world face acute water shortage. This demand is often misused by the water mafia who dig in deep wells to gather groundwater and sell them for their benefits. In addition, the other water sources like river or pond water are polluted to such an extent that they are deemed unfit for any use. To combat such dire situations, rainwater harvesting is quite a nice option.

Rainwater harvesting is nothing but collecting the rainwater in large containers for future use. Since rainwater is one of the purest forms of water that are available naturally, therefore it is safe to use for many purposes. There are multiple ways of collecting rainwater:

Water collecting from the terrace drainage pipes or pitched roof gutter into a sub-terrain ground level tank

Collecting water into water tanks placed in an open space like the back yard of your house during the rains

Steel Water Tanks for Storing Rainwater

The primary factor in harvesting rainwater is its collection and storage. Therefore, the container in which the rainwater gets collected has to be durable and safe. While plastic tanks serve the purpose, but steel ones especially Australian steel water tanks are better not only in terms of durability but also for their safety.

Some of the primary benefits of steel water tanks include:

Durability

Steel tanks are far more durable than other metallic tanks or plastic tanks. They are more resistant to corrosion when compared with other metallic counterparts since these tanks are exposed to harsh external conditions.

Cost

On the face value, steel tanks seem to be on the costlier side. However, the cheap plastic ones often need replacement and other metallic ones need constant maintenance, whose cumulative costs tend to be higher than the buying price of the steel tanks.

Safety

As rainwater is one of the purest forms of water, therefore drinking it is quite safe provided the container does not contaminate it. We are all aware of the health hazards that plastic might cause. In addition, other metals might oxidize and pollute the water. Steel being an alloy does not pose these threats.

Mobility

Steel is quite a robust material. In case of any movement, there is always a chance that plastic tanks might easily get damaged. Steel tanks, on the other hand, can be easily moved with the aid of simple machines like forklift without incurring any kind of damages.