Raymond James Financial Services Adds Veteran Advisor in Central Oregon

(Oran Teater and Wade Westhoff | Photo by Jamie Wood)

Longtime Finance Advisor Oran Teater Retires

Wade James Westhoff, CFP, AIF Joins Bend Office

Wade James Westhoff, CFP, AIF has joined the Bend office of the independent advisor division (IAD) of Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. as Oran Teater, manager of the office since 2011 makes plans to retire.

“The vast experience and intellectual capital that Wade brings to Raymond James is just a huge win for individuals, families and small business owners here in Central Oregon,” said Oran Teater, manager of the office. Wade has over 20 years of experience and holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER (CFP) credential and the Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF) designation.

Teater formed the independently owned and operated financial services branch office affiliated with Raymond James Financial Services in 2011. Teater explained that as an independent financial advising brokerage firm, “we are able to put our own team of advisors together; the team members bring their own book of business to the firm and we have every service available as any other wire office. We are responsible for our own overhead and Raymond James acts as our parent organization.”

Teater had been working towards forming an independent office since ending his term as Bend’s Mayor in 2004. He worked for twenty years as an advisor for Raymond James.

Wade’s core tenet is that a comprehensive, goal based financial plan is the foundation for working with clients. The plan becomes the framework for making financial decisions about opportunities that constantly compete for client resources.

In an era when clients can monitor their financial progress online in real time, Wade has found that clients with living, breathing plans are less sensitive to economic and market “noise.”

Before joining the IAD division of Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Wade was based in the San Francisco Bay Area, where he served his clientele through Summit Financial Group, LLC., an independent firm in San

Ramon, California.

Prior to Summit, Wade was affiliated with Cetera (Formerly ING) Advisor Networks, an independent broker / dealer and he worked at Wells Fargo Institutional Trust Group and the Private Client Services Group in San Francisco.

Wade holds a B.S. degree from Oregon State University in Corvallis and is currently serving as president of the board of directors for the OSU Alumni Association. He serves on the board of directors of SorryWorks!, the national leader in educating health care providers on the ethical disclosure of medical errors when patients are harmed in preventable ways.

Wade has served in the past as the head of the investment committee for the OSU Alumni Association Endowment Funds, as a board member at the UC Berkeley Extension Personal Financial Planning Program and on the steering committee for 3Ethos, an organization that educates, inspires and engages key decision makers who serve in critical leadership roles.

Wade is currently a member of the Bend Chamber of Commerce, EDCO, The City Club of Central Oregon and the Central Oregon Estate Planning Council. While he recently relocated Bend, his family roots in Central Oregon go back to the early 1900s, when his great grandfather lived in Bend while working for Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Company.

Founded in 1962 and a public company since 1983, Raymond James is a diversified financial services holding company with subsidiaries engaged primarily in investment and financial planning, in addition to investment banking and asset management.

Today, Raymond James Financial is a publicly traded corporation (NYSE: RJF) with a market capitalization of over $7 billion and oversees client assets of over $604 billion in 2.9 million client accounts. With over two times the required regulatory capital, Raymond James Financial has had over 115 quarters of consecutive profitability. With over 7,100 financial advisors in over 2,800 locations in the United States, Canada and overseas, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. allows independent advisors to deliver the intimate experience of a small boutique firm, while harnessing the power, depth and discipline of a global financial services firm found in Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James

Wade J. Westhoff, CFP, AIF

Financial Advisor, Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC

Investment Advisory Services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc.

121 NW Greenwood Avenue, Suite 101, Bend, 541-382-1406, Wade.Westhoff@raymondjames.com