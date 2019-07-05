React Native versus Xamarin

Every mobile app developer wants to create a product fast and cheap. So if you also look for the same features, React Native and Xamarin are great options for you! Since both of them use cross-platform frameworks, it helps developers to build iOS and Android-based mobile apps that will rule the world. Do you want to know more about them? If you do so, we prepared information about React Native and Xamarin in this article, and what are their key similarities and differences.

What is React Native?

React Native is a relatively new platform, and it means that not every IT professional knows how to use it. If you want to become the first person who uses it or create your mobile app, it’s a great option for you to learn how to work with React Native. Since it uses both iOS and Android platforms, it’s faster to code and build a product. Apart from it, React Native has a strong focus on UI features and design styles that make a mobile product more intuitive and responsive. The additional benefit of this framework is it’s open-source, and it includes different programming languages that are placed on the same platform. For developers, it’s advantageous, as uses a single code database that helps build a mobile app without any issues. When you work in react native development company, you’ll use React Native for sure!

What companies use React Native?

Bloomberg, Facebook, and Walmart use React Native in their mobile applications. Such business giants decide to implement it, as it allows them to deal with different platforms easily. For example, Facebook needs to handle issues with different time zones and currencies, and React Native with its cross-functional framework is a sure-fire solution for it! Walmart should perform its financial operations on two platforms: iOS and Android, and this is the main reason why it implements React Native. Bloomberg has found the other benefit of this framework: fast speed of work consumes time for loading information from a mobile app for users. So, as you see, React Native is popular among small and big-sized companies.

What is Xamarin?

Xamarin a cross-mobile development framework that shares 90 percent of code across various platforms. It’s based on Microsoft technology and has a large community of developers. Xamarin uses a single code language that comprises C# language and Based on. NET framework. It’s natively compiled that makes helps developers build new mobile app products simply. Also, the Xamarin platform has two platforms: iOS and Android, and it’s beneficial for coders because they can code fast. Like any other platform, it has its drawbacks as well: late updates and limited access to open source data are among them. Such pitfalls make Xamarin unpopular in comparison with the other native technologies.

Similarities and differences between React Native and Xamarin.

The similar feature of React Native and Xamarin are that they both use the same code and support iOS and Android platforms for building a mobile app. And what are the main differences between these two frameworks? React Native is the easiest in development, and you can use your knowledge in JavaScript to build a mobile product. With Xamarin, C# paradigm is appropriate, and it’s not simple to create an app, implementing this framework. You shouldn’t use additional tools with React Native, while Xamarin requires to know about Visual Studio, and it might take a lot of time to learn it. If you’re not sure what to choose, you can implement React Native in the case of making a mobile product fast or Xamarin whether you need a multifunctional mobile app.