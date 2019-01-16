Reasons For Urine Drug Testing- How To Pass Drug Tests The Right Way

It was not too long ago that most people never heard of drug testing. These days, nearly everyone needs to know how to pass a drug test. It is a good idea to learn everything you can about drug testing, because in one way or another you can be affected by it.

Is There A Reason For Drug Testing?

In some situations, drug testing may be sensible. One example is a job that is potentially dangerous. If a person is under the influence of drugs, it can increase his risk of a serious or even fatal accident.

A second example is drug testing as part of a treatment program. For individuals who are addicted to drugs, recovery means staying clean. Drug testing can help treatment counselors see if a person needs some extra help.

A third example includes certain types of crimes. When a person is on probation or parole, it is reasonable to expect him to stay drug-free when he is not incarcerated.

However, drug testing is no longer limited to individuals in these categories. You are not likely to be hired for a job without taking and passing a drug test, regardless of the work or setting. In many states, individuals who need welfare benefits are required to pass drug tests. If you lose your job and apply for unemployment benefits, you may also be required to take a drug test.

For these reasons, especially, many people feel drug testing violates their rights. Some courts have agreed that it violates a person’s right to privacy, as assured by the 4th Amendment. When there is no reason to suspect a person of drug use, across-the-board drug testing is unconstitutional.

Unfortunately, having a right and protecting it are two entirely different subjects. Unless you are prepared to take an employer or a government agency to court, you do not have many options. You can either do without the job or assistance you need, or submit to drug testing.

How To Prepare For A Drug Test

You should not assume you are safe simply because you do not use any illegal substances. There are many legal substances that can result in a failed drug test. Perhaps your doctor has prescribed medication for a health issue, or you use over the counter products. Perhaps you are legal age to drink alcohol. When it comes to drug testing, even legal substances that are used correctly can be a problem.

If you have a health issue, talk to your personal physician about drug testing and your concerns. He may be able to recommend a product that will not show up in a drug test, or an alternative form of treatment.

Knowing how to pass a drug test means avoiding recreational substances altogether. If you try to quit and cannot, ask your doctor where to obtain help. Addiction is a serious issue, and you cannot deal with it alone. If you are unable to abstain from using drugs or alcohol, there are plenty of people who are ready to help you.

As failing a drug test can have consequences, you should always be prepared. You can prepare well in advance by improving your general health. When you have reason to believe a drug test will occur, take the sensible step and test yourself at home. A home-test kit can help you see if substances are in your body.

Before a drug test, you can clear substances from your body with a detoxification product. Depending on the time-frame, you can use a detox system for multiple days, or a detox product the day before your test. Choose the product or products that meet your specific needs, and make sure to use it according to directions.

These days, it is no longer a matter of wondering if you can be affected by drug testing, but knowing you will be affected by it. For peace of mind and clean results, knowing how to pass a drug test starts with information and preparation. You will not lose out on the job you want, or the benefits you need, when you are always ready for a drug test. The only way you will be affected is the time it takes to prepare.