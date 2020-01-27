Recent Trends In Business Technology: What You Should Opt For In 2020

With 2020 in full swing, now is the perfect time to think about the technology that you should be implementing into your business plans for streamline running of your business and increase revenue. As technology continues to develop and emerge, let’s take a closer look at the recent business technology trends and what you should opt for in 2020, below.

BYOD

Otherwise known as ‘Bring Your Own Device’, BYOD is technology that allows employees to use their own mobile for business purposes. This means that they are able to direct all the calls from their work phone to their mobile. Not only is this convenient for businesses and employees, as they can answer more calls even when they’re not at their desk, but it also allows employees to be more flexible with their work. Additionally, BYOD technology is a cost-effective solution for companies who usually supply their employees with a work mobile.

AI (Artificial Intelligence)

Over recent years, AI chips have reached a usable state, so it’s likely that 2020 will be the year that the AI chips will be implemented on a large scale. These will be low-cost, seamlessly integrated into downstream solutions and specialised.

5G Network

2020 is the year of 5G network and is one of the most enigmatic new upcoming technologies that will impact businesses this new year. In fact, industry experts have even deemed 5G to be the future of communication. In order for this speed to be taken to everyday mobile users, mobile network carriers will have to increase the bandwidth and even reduce network costs.

Human Augmentation

This can be defined as a process that involves a person’s cognitive and physical ability to be strengthened. Once it has been implanted into a human being, this will enable the individual to execute tasks that would normally be impossible. This will not only enhance the endurance of the person but boost their ability to make better decisions.

Distributed Cloud

The distributed cloud can help to connect the public cloud distributed operation of services to specific locations. This is still in its early stages and there is a long way to go. This year, it’s expected that the data will be processed regardless of the centralised data centre. This will be a huge breakthrough in the cloud infrastructure.

Personal Profiling

As digital integration into the lives of people has become so deep, data analytics has more information than they can analyse. Consumer analytics has become a priority of every business and the latest technology trend is profiling customers by examining their interaction with the technology. However, this technology does present one important question, which is where the consent of the consumer is and where is the line drawn?

As you can see, there are a number of trends in business technology that we will begin to see rolled out in 2020. Despite some still requiring more work, others will begin to be implemented by businesses to efficiently streamline work and the running of the company.