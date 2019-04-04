Reconsider QR Codes for Your Retail Business

(Jim Miller)

Mention QR codes and some marketers will roll their eyes; “Didn’t we try that a decade ago and it failed?” Truthfully, the answer is yes. QR codes or Quick Response Codes burst onto the scene around 2008; they were found everywhere from magazines to point of purchase materials to the sides of busses. The idea was a good one, provide more information to the consumer, bridging the divide between physical spaces and the web. The problem was that it was clunky. You had to download a scanning app when you could simply just Google whatever you were interested in.

Jump forward to today and it is time to reconsider QR codes for your retail businesses. QR codes are one of the simplest and least expensive ways to offer a omnichannel experience, connecting e-commerce and brick and mortar stores.

Technology has made it easier for consumers. Today both Apple and Android phones have built QR code recognition directly into its camera app, which means all you need to do is open the camera and point it at the code in question. The barrier to adoption as been greatly reduced.

QR codes help integrate the in store shopping experience and improve your customers overall experience by creating more interaction. By integrating QR Codes you help eliminate showrooming, control the narrative and keep that hard earned customer in your store and their dollars in your register.

Here are a few things to do with QR codes in your store.

Build loyalty programs and customer profiles

Retailers can gather important data on their customers. You can require an email, social media account, phone number, or demographic information in order to scan a code or opt into a loyalty program. It is critical that retailers are gathering consumer data in order to make more informed decisions and create unique offerings.

Product information/reviews

QR codes can be used for education purposes. Want to find out more about the backpack you are considering purchasing? Just scan the QR code on the POP materials. Consider a product landing page with specs, reviews and video.

Run promotions

QR codes are easily used for coupons or promotions. Yet another way to create an interactive experience for shoppers and provides real data on when they got the coupon.

There are a lot of reasons to use QR codes. They can help keep customers on your channel and better ensure that business isn’t going elsewhere. Even if the customer leaves the store without buying they still have the code to refer back to.

I suggest doing a test in your store and seeing how it goes. If you have success, roll out more. QR codes allow retailers to curate and control the customer experience on a deeper level and bridge the divide between their physical and web presence with just a small investment.

