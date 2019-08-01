Redmond Allstate Insurance Agency Wins Best in Company

(L-R) Cheri Towery and Liz Smith | Photo Courtesy of Redmond Allstate Insurance Agency

With so many choices for insurance companies — reviews, referrals and accolades are an important factor. The Allstate Insurance Agency in Redmond owned by Cheri Towery, is a big business with a small-town community feel. Towery’s business partner, Liz Smith is a financial professional for the agency and works with all agents in Central Oregon.

Besides the 300+ positive, multiple star reviews the company has received, Towery and Smith won a very prestigious award in 2018.

“The Allstate Best in Company Awards are the highest performance honors you can achieve in the Allstate Awards Program. These awards symbolize the professionalism and excellence that are the marks of those who best represent the values and mission of our company today. Liz and I won Best in Company for Top Partnership for 2018,” says Towery.

Company History

Founded in 1931 as part of Sears, Roebuck & Co; Allstate is one of the largest insurance providers in the United States as well as some lines of service in Canada. The slogan, ‘You’re in Good Hands’, was coined in the 1950’s and continues to be one of the most successful and recognizable marketing slogans of all time.

Towery began her career with Allstate in 1989 in Pendleton as a licensed sales professional. While working and being a mom, Towery continued her education and licensing and moved to Bend in 1992. Towery began working for Allstate in Redmond who was owned at the time by Harry Brendle. Brendle established the agency in 1987 in the heart of Redmond. Towery took over ownership of the company in 1997 and has maintained the same location. She currently has four full time staff members, some of whom have been with her since 1989. L

Keeping it Local

It’s widely known that the city of Redmond has a very strong sense of community. Even large corporations operating in the city have a small town feel when you walk through the doors.

“I love my community. I have been in Central Oregon since 1992 and love how warm and friendly everyone is. It’s nice to know [a lot]of people and we live in such a beautiful place. My kids grew up in the Redmond school district, so we have a lot of history here,” says Towery.

Besides the numerous offerings in insurance products and excellent customer service, Towery wants the Central Oregon community to know first and foremost is that they are cared for.

“We are specialized in becoming a trusted advisor for [the community],” says Towery. “We have over 60 years of experience in this office. Life is short and we want to be in their lives, living it with them, experiencing, sharing and helping them anyway possible.”

