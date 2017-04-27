Finding our roots and making connections to our ancestors is becoming an increasingly popular hobby for Americans. The Redmond-Bend Family History Discovery Day organizers invite everyone interested to join the free workshops on April 29 from 8:30am to 2pm to find out more about various methods and aspects of family history research.

Dr. Reed E. Barker, a retired USDA Research Geneticist and a co-owner of a DNA lab with his wife, Judy, will be the keynote speaker. He serves as a family history consultant with his wife in the Northwest region and is especially interested in breaking through ‘genealogical brick walls’ by using genetic genealogy. The event is hosted by the local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, provider of vast volumes of digital genealogy archives and resources to the public.

Family researchers 12 and up from beginners to advanced are welcome to attend the classes and presentations offered for all levels throughout the day. One-on-one research help is also available on a first-come-first-served basis. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required. Free lunch is available for those who pre-register by April 17, 2017.

The event is held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 450 Southwest Rimrock Way, Redmond. For more information, please visit the event website at http://redmondfhdd.org. For questions, please contact Rob Forsgren at redmondfdd@gmail.com.