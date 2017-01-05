Redmond Big Brothers Big Sisters Encourages National Mentoring Month

(Photo above: Amanda Gow, director of Big Brothers Big Sisters with children in the program | courtesy of BBBSCO)

Make a BIG difference in the New Year and support National Mentoring Month by becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister in Redmond. The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon Redmond Program is looking for caring adults who are willing to spend a few hours a month sharing their interests and hobbies with a child in the Redmond community.

It doesn’t take much to make a BIG difference in the life of a child! Call BBBSCO today (541-617-4788 or balbert@bbbsco.org)