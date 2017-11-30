Redmond Chamber Announces Winning Starlight Parade Entries

(Photo above: Glinwood Fae First Place in Individual | Photo courtesy of Redmond Chamber of Commerce)



The Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB released the winning entries of this year’s Redmond Starlight Parade, which drew thousands of spectators to downtown Redmond for the one-hour community spectacle.

Of the nearly sixty entries this year, awards were given within five categories of entries: children, commercial, individual, organization and mounted/animal. This year’s theme upon which entries were judged was All I Want For Christmas.

According to Redmond Chamber of Commerce Events Director Karen Sande, the quality of Saturday’s entries made selections difficult for this year’s judges. “As they seem to do each year, entries from all categories upped the ante in 2017, offering up their own interpretations of our theme in thoughtful, creative and clever ways,” Sande said. “Our judges certainly had their work cut out for them this year, but I feel they made some great selections.”

The winning 2017 Starlight Parade entries were:

Commercial

1. Redmond Fred Meyer

2. Freespirit Recreation

3. Eberhard’s Dairy Products

Organization

1. Redmond School District Transportation

2. Pals With Paws

3. Central Oregon Toys for Tots

Mounted / Animal

1. BrightSide Animal Center

2. Anthem Creek Equestrian

3. Deschutes County 4-H

Children

1. Miss Kimber’s Dance Magic

2. Girl Scouts Service Unit 68

3. Central Oregon Twirling

Individual

1. Glinwood Fae & Aspen the Fairy

2. Leana Geraghty — 1957 Chevy BelAir

3. Randy Richardson — 1937 Pontiac Touring Sedan

The Redmond Starlight Parade is coordinated each year by the Redmond Chamber of Commerce, which works with a number of organizations to ensure safety and cleanliness before, during and after the parade.

“We would like to offer a special thanks to the Redmond Area Park and Recreation District for chalking the streets and to our Redmond Police Department and Kiwanis Club of Redmond for the extra support and help in keeping everyone safe,” Sande said.

