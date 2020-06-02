Redmond Chamber & City of Redmond Distributing PPE Kits to Businesses This Week

Artwork | Courtesy of Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB

REDMOND RALLIES PPE DISTRIBUTION

Tuesday, June 2 through Friday, June 5

10am-4pm

Redmond Chamber of Commerce

Visitor Center: Pull up to front doors

446 SW 7th St.

Redmond, OR 97756

541-923-5191

The Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB, in partnership with the City of Redmond, has secured PPE for distribution to local Redmond businesses to support their reopening efforts.

CUSTOMIZE YOUR PPE KIT from the FOLLOWING ITEMS

You may request any of the following items to be included in your kit upon arrival: gloves, masks, disinfectant spray, soap, hand sanitizer, hand towels and toilet paper. Supplies are limited. Additionally, if you are in need of face shields, please email the Chamber.

WHEN & WHERE?

Local businesses may pull up to the Chamber Visitor Center front doors, located at 446 SW 7th St. A Redmond Rallies representative will assist you in building your PPE kit with requested items.

visitredmondoregon.com