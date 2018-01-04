Redmond Chamber of Commerce to host Annual Awards Banquet

(Photos above: 2016 Award Winners (L-R, top) Business of the Year, Faith, Hope, and Charity Vineyards; Ambassador of the Year, Joann Wheeler (L-R, bottom) Citizen of the Year, Mike McIntosh and Customer Service Award, Redmond Shoe | photos courtesy of Redmond Chamber)

Several awards, including Redmond Citizen of the Year and Redmond Business of the Year, will be given out during the annual Redmond Chamber Awards Banquet & Annual Meeting on Friday, January 12 at 6pm, at Eagle Crest Convention Center.

The event is held annually by the Redmond Chamber of Commerce to recognize the work and accomplishments of people, businesses, volunteers and sponsors in the Redmond area. As an annual meeting of members and stakeholders, it is also the Redmond Chamber’s opportunity to review the year’s accomplishments while looking forward to the goals for 2018.

The event is open to the public. The cost of $39 per person includes dinner and table giveaways. RSVPs are required and can be made by contacting the Redmond Chamber at 541-923-5191 or karen@visitredmondoregon.com.

“This is our opportunity to thank our members and the community at large for an outstanding year,” said Eric Sande, Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB Executive Director. “The Redmond area is known for its wonderful citizens, and its entrepreneurial and innovative spirit. This event gives the Redmond Chamber a chance to recognize those who personify this spirit while encouraging others to take their products, businesses, customer service and leadership to the next level.”

Along with recognizing all premier level members for the new year, the Redmond Chamber of Commerce will unveil award winners in the following categories: Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, New Business Product, Community Involvement, Innovations in Business and the Customer Service Award. Nominations for each category were accepted throughout December. The Redmond Chamber Executive Board reviews each nomination before selecting the finalists.

“Once again, the selection process wasn’t easy,” Sande said. “Our members are exceptional individuals running outstanding, unique and innovative businesses.”

Besides the night’s honorees, attendees will enjoy the traditional “mad dash” to the individually decorated tables in anticipation of the giveaways and prizes that make up each centerpiece and place setting. Chamber members sponsor tables, decorated with a theme complemented by giveaways, games and prizes.