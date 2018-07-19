The Redmond Chamber of Commerce Presents US Bank’s Bacon, Brew & Balloons Fest July 28

Everyone loves bacon, beer and balloons. Come join The Redmond Chamber of Commerce and CVB at Redmond’s most exciting fundraiser of the summer. US Bank’s Bacon, Brew & Balloons Fest is July, 28 from 5-10pm, and will be held at Sam Johnson Park in Redmond.

You will get the chance to bid on some incredible items donated by our amazing Chamber members and other businesses throughout Oregon at the Silent Auction. It will start at 5pm and end at 7:30pm. All proceeds from this event go to support the many free community events the Chamber puts on throughout the year! Your support helps us decorate Redmond for the holidays, offer the Holiday Village Market, put on Music on the Green, host our annual parades, and the many other services and events provided by your Chamber.

This year, the Bacon, Brew & Balloons Fest will be held in the Dry Canyon at Sam Johnson Park, Redmond. Watching the Balloons, listening to live performances from The Tangents & Tim Cruise, and enjoying a beautiful Redmond evening in the park will be free to the public.

RSVP’s are highly recommended. For only $40, you can eat all the bacon inspired food you want, enjoy several included drinks, be entered into a raffle for an amazing prize, and relax in our exclusive seating area. For those less interested in the drinking part of it, but still want to enjoy the food, get our Designated Driver ticket for $20, all the same perks as VIP just sub in non-alcoholic beverages for the beer. If your just thirsty you can buy one of our festival cups that comes with a $10 beer card. To keep the brews flowing we will have additional $20, $10 and $5 beer punch cards.

We’re very thankful to our sponsors, including Title Sponsor US Bank, as well as LS Networks, Secure Storage Redmond, Floor Coverings International, Your Care Medical, Big Foot Beverages, Bend Broadband, Kobold Brewing, Wild Ride Brewing, Cascade Lakes Brewing, Ancestry Brewing, Avid Cider, Riverbend Brewing, 10 Barrel, Goodlife, Silver Moon, Deschutes Brewery, Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant, and Bend Radio Group.

To RSVP or to get more info, Call or email Kara Roatch at the Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB at 541-923-5191 or Kara@visitredmondoregon.com.