Redmond Chamber to Host County Commissioners at State of the County Luncheon

Deschutes County Commissioners will discuss local issues and answer questions during the Redmond Chamber of Commerce State of the County luncheon on August 30 at Juniper Golf Course in Redmond. The noon event is open to the public, with lunch costing $17 per person. Check-in begins at 11:30am, RSVP’s are required.

The County Commissioners will each take a turn speaking at the event, which will focus on the successes of the past year while addressing opportunities and challenges for the coming year. Topics will include growth, workforce housing, capital projects, and other issues relevant to Deschutes County in general and the Redmond area specifically.

Those in attendance will have an opportunity to address additional subjects, as well, during a question-and-answer session following the presentations.

“We’re honored to host our Deschutes County Commissioners in a forum that’s both open and informative – where citizens can learn about county topics relevant to the Redmond area while engaging in a dialog with our leaders,” said Eric Sande, Executive Director of the Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB. “I look forward to learning about Deschutes County’s vision for the future now that we’re once again facing growth.”

The Commissioners have been involved in similar events in the county, including a recent Bend Chamber of Commerce State of the Community event.

The biggest piece of this is letting community members ask the tough questions and the transparent questions during the Q and A sessions toward the end, a humorous “Deschutes County Top 10 List” would round out the event.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP for the Redmond Chamber State of the County luncheon by Tuesday, August 28 by going to www.visitredmondoregon.com. Contact Kara Roatch, Redmond Chamber Events Director, at 541-923-5191 or Kara@visitredmondoregon.com with any questions.