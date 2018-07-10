Redmond Detective Wins Awards

At the Oregon American Legion annual conference held June 27-30, 2018 in Florence, the American Legion selected Redmond Police Department Detective Steven Binstock as their Oregon Law Enforcement Officer of the Year – 2018. Additionally, Detective Binstock was selected as the winner of the Western Region Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. The Western Region includes 11 states, the Department of Mexico, and Department of the Philippines.

“As a Veteran myself, I know the pride fellow Veterans feel in honoring those who serve. I am very proud of Detective Binstock for earning this prestigious award. He truly represents the very best of the Redmond Police Department,” said Mayor George Endicott.

Each year, American Legion Posts all over the state and country submit nominations for Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. Only one is selected from dozens of nominations at the state level, and then each state submits their state winner to the region chapter for selection of the region award winner. From there, one of the five region level winners is selected as the national award winner. Detective Binstock was runner-up for the national award.

“Detective Binstock is an outstanding law enforcement officer, husband, and father. I was proud to attend the presentation of awards to Detective Binstock, and I am honored to serve as his Chief of Police,” said Chief of Police Dave Tarbet.

The criteria for being selected as the American Legion Law Enforcement Officer of the Year include “Outstanding selfless service over and above normal duties through community service and professional achievement thereby exemplifying the meaning of the phrase: America’s Finest.” Detective Binstock is the second officer from the Redmond Police Department to receive the same two awards in two consecutive years.

Detective Stephen Binstock was hired by the Redmond Police Department in 2012, after working with the Crook County Sheriff’s Office as a Marine Deputy. Detective Binstock holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Criminal Justice, from the University of North Dakota, graduation in 2007.