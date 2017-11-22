Redmond Downtown Historic District Listed in the National Register of Historic Places

The Redmond Downtown Historic District in Deschutes County is among Oregon’s latest entries in the National Register of Historic Places.

The Redmond Downtown Historic District embraces the historic commercial core of Redmond, including 43 downtown buildings located primarily along SW 6th Street roughly between SW Forest Avenue and SW Cascade Avenue. The historic district reflects the period of economic and commercial growth in Redmond between 1910 and 1960, beginning with the years shortly after the founding of the city, when the earliest remaining downtown buildings were constructed, up through the end of major expansion in the post-World War II era. During this period, the population of Redmond expanded from 216 in 1910 to 3,340 in 1960. Architecturally, the district demonstrates the continuity of dominant design styles during the pre-war period of the twentieth century, including Colonial Revival, Classical Revival, Art Deco, and Streamlined Moderne styles, and extending to the early post-war architectural styles, in particular, the International Style.

Oregon’s State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation recommended the district’s nomination during their June 2017 meeting and on October 30, 2017, the district was formally listed by the Keeper of the National Register in Washington DC. The Redmond Downtown Historic District is now one of six listings in the National Register, and the second historic district in the city to be listed. The National Register is maintained by the National Park Service under the authority of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966.

More information about the National Register and recent Oregon lists is online at www.oregonheritage.org (click on “National Register” at left of page).