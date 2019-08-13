Redmond Historic Landmarks Commission to Host a Heritage Walk

(Photo | Cascade Business News)

Grab your walking shoes and come explore the City’s newest multi-use trail and learn about the history of the canal and its importance to the establishment of Redmond from local experts. The Heritage Walk, hosted by the Historical Landmarks Commission, is scheduled for Saturday, August 24 from 9am-12pm and is a free family friendly event.

Participants will park at the Redmond Senior Center at 325 NW Dogwood Avenue and walk a short distance east along NW Dogwood Avenue to the Homestead Canal Trail adjacent to NW Canal Boulevard. From there, folks will be greeted by characters dressed in historic garb and directing everyone to Homestead Park. From 9-9:30am there will be interactive displays and activities.

At 9:30am, event officials will lead tours of the canal and trail with fun and informative booths staged along the 0.7-mile route up to the turnaround point at NW Larch Avenue. Upon returning to Homestead Park — the original homestead of Redmond’s founders — participants will be treated to a free lunch (while supplies last).

“This is a unique opportunity to learn how the canal was instrumental in Redmond’s establishment and how it allowed the area to grow and prosper. It also gives folks another reason to try out the new paved trail along the canal called the Homestead Canal Trail, given its proximity to the original homestead of Frank and Josephine Redmond,” said Scott Woodford, staff liaison to Redmond’s Historic Landmarks Commission.

In addition to the fresh air and lunch, participants will have the opportunity to talk to officials about the Greater Redmond Historical Society’s new display space at the Redmond Depot and learn how to become a member and/or volunteer.

The event is sponsored by the Redmond Historic Landmarks Commission through a grant from the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office, the Greater Redmond Historical Society (formerly the Redmond Museum) and the Central Oregon Irrigation District.

ci.redmond.or.us • scott.woodford@ci.redmond.or.us • 541-923-7758