Redmond Municipal Airport to Begin Secondary Runway (11-29) Reconstruction Project

(Photo courtesy of Redmond Municipal Airport)

Airport Services to Run without Interruption

Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) announces it will begin reconstruction of runway 11-29 on February 26, 2018. The terminal and primary airport runway (5-23) will remain open during the entire reconstruction project, allowing commercial air service to operate without interruption. Fixed Based Operator (FBO) Leading Edge Jet Center will remain open as well. High Desert Aggregate and Paving is scheduled to complete the $10,000,000 project, and re-open the runway to all aircraft October 4, 2018.

“Due to the cross-section work completed as part of our 2016 primary runway reconstruction project, we will not have to close the airport to work on secondary runway 11-29,” states Airport Director Zachary Bass. “We are focused on improving our infrastructure with minimal disruption to the 800,000+ air passengers we serve annually, U.S. Forest Service operations, hangar tenants, and local business that call RDM home.”

This reconstruction project ensures Redmond Municipal Airport meets the most current Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) design standards to best serve the growing Central Oregon community for years to come. The reconstruction cost of runway 11-29 is estimated at approximately $10,000,000. 93.75% of the project is funded through a FAA grant and the remainder is funded through airport funds. Additional information about the project can be found on the RDM website at http://www.flyrdm.com/?Construction-Information–Awards

Due to a continued increase in air travel, RDM would also like to remind passengers to arrive at the airport at least 90-120 minutes prior to scheduled departure time to allow for enough time to complete the flight check-in and TSA checkpoint procedures. Airline check-in counters close 40 minutes prior to the scheduled flight departure time. No agents will be available to check baggage and kiosks will not print boarding passes after this time. The TSA security checkpoint opens daily at 3:45 a.m. More information can be found at www.tsa.gov or by contacting your air carrier.

The Redmond Municipal Airport (Roberts Field – RDM) is the aviation gateway to Central Oregon. Owned and operated by the City of Redmond, the airport offers a full range of general and commercial aviation services. RDM is served by four air carriers; Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines with 23 direct flights to Denver, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Portland, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, and Seattle. For more information please visit us online at www.flyrdm.com.