Redmond Municipal Airport Prepares for Busy 2019 Memorial Day Weekend

The Central Oregon summer 2019 kicks off with an expected increase in travelers this upcoming 2019 Memorial Day Weekend. Passengers using Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) should prepare for longer wait times at the TSA Security Checkpoint and limited availability in the paid parking lot.

RDM encourages passengers to arrive at the Airport two hours prior to their scheduled departure time. TSA screening begins at 3:45 a.m. daily. To avoid unnecessary delays, check all baggage for weapons, loose ammunition, and other hazardous items and be ready to remove all snacks and electronic objects larger than a cell phone prior to travel. Additional TSA travel tips and packing information can be found at tsa.gov.

Parking availability will also be more limited given the holiday crowds. RDM encourages travelers to access the Airport website which includes parking lot web-cams, parking availability alerts and other important information flyrdm.com/?Airport-Parking-Lot-Cams.

Parking rates at all RDM parking lots are based on time of entry (not entry date) and run on a 24-hour period.

$1 for the first 30 minutes and $2 for 31-60 minutes

$2 for each additional hour (and any part thereof)

$15 per day Maximum (over a 24-hour period)

Payments can be made with cash, debit card or Visa and MasterCard — checks are not accepted. To provide an additional parking option, RDM has recently opened a new credit card-only parking lot, located on the southwest side of the Airport near the main entrance (first lot entrance on the right–hand side).Additional parking information can be found online at flyrdm.com/?Airport-Parking–Map

Please remember the curb at the front of the Airport Terminal is for active loading and unloading only. The Cell Phone Waiting area is located across the street from the Airport along SW Salmon Avenue. Unauthorized waiting and/or parking violations are subject to a $50.00 citation.

Airport, air carrier and flight information can be found online at flyrdm.com