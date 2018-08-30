Redmond Municipal Airport will Update Parking Lot Cams & Parking Availability to Website for Labor Day Weekend

With an expected increase in travel during the busy 2018 Labor Day weekend, passengers at Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) might experience longer wait times at the TSA Security Checkpoint and Airport paid parking may be limited.

“It is important for travelers to understand we may reach our parking capacity during Labor Day weekend, and we encourage them to seek alternative arrangements such as taxis, shuttles, ride-sharing or asking friends and family for help,” states Zachary Bass, Airport Director. “We also encourage passengers to arrive to the Airport at least two hours prior to departure time to clear through the TSA screening process. The airline ticket counters close at 40 minutes prior to departure and passengers will not be permitted to board a flight later than 15 minutes prior to departure.”

Mayor George Endicott stated, “We appreciate people choosing our Airport for their travel needs. Be safe, plan ahead and make room for plenty of time during one of our busiest weekends.”

RDM officials have updated the Airport Website to include parking lot web-cams, located at http://www.flyrdm.com/?Airport-Parking-Lot-Cams and scrolling parking availability banners across the top of the Airport website home page, that will update every half hour at www.flyrdm.com.

Paid parking rates at RDM:

$1 for 30 minutes

31 plus minutes is $2 per hour

Maximum is $10 per day

Seventh day of consecutive parking is free

The curb at the front of the Terminal is for active loading and unloading only. Vehicles are not permitted to wait at the curb. Violations are subject to a $50 citation. The approved waiting area is the Cell Phone Waiting area, located across the street from the Airport along SW Salmon Avenue.

Boarding lounge amenities include a children’s play area, a free book exchange, gift shop, coffee shop, a family friendly restaurant and a full-service bar. The restaurant and bar are located upstairs (post security) on the second floor and opens daily at 10am. Additional helpful travel links to Airport information, TSA and air carriers that serve RDM can be found online at www.flyrdm.com.

The Redmond Municipal Airport (Roberts Field – RDM) is the aviation gateway to Central Oregon. Owned and operated by the City of Redmond, the airport offers a full range of general and commercial aviation services. RDM is served by four airlines; Alaska Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United with 25 daily direct flights to Denver, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Portland, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, and Seattle. For more information please visit us online at www.flyrdm.com.