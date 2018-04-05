The City of Redmond is partnering with the Redmond Parks Foundation and local youth to fundraise and construct an asphalt bike pump track at Homestead Park. The Redmond Parks Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3), is seeking to get the entire community involved with this bike track project. With a funding goal of $50,000, the Foundation is launching a grassroots funding campaign to solicit tax deductible donations.

“What started a year ago as a group of young, frustrated Redmond bicycle riders, has grown into a new, exciting bike park for the community,” states Parks Division Manager Annie Mcvay. “In additional to monetary donations, we are also looking for local businesses who can help defray project costs by donating goods and services such as fill materials, asphalt mix, and assistance with site excavation and prep.”

The Homestead Bike Pump Track project originated with an organized group of young riders who repeatedly tried riding all over town: the skate park, school parking lots, alleys and other assorted venues. Always, they were asked to leave. These riders got creative and approached the City of Redmond. Led by Trevor Elson, they persuasively made their case to Redmond City Council early last year that they needed a place to ride. Good things started to happen; a collaboration began and has turned into a fun project for the whole community.

Pump tracks are a worldwide success, providing a playground for riders of all levels. The track’s design features a combination of rolling turns and jumps, which are great for teaching riders the basic skills of carrying momentum, balance, and speed by using their arms and legs to navigate around the course. As riders get better, the tracks are designed to provide more challenges with no modifications to the construction.

To learn more about the Homestead Bike Pump Track project and/or how to donate, please visit www.redmondbikepumptrack.com or contact Annie McVay, Park Division Manager at annie.mcvay@ci.redmond.or.us or 541-504-2003.