Redmond Police Announce DUII Enforcement Results for December & Planned January Enforcement

(Photo courtesy of Redmond Police Department)

The Redmond Police Department participated in a nationwide DUII High Visibility Enforcement campaign beginning December 15, 2017, and going through January 1, 2018. During this time Redmond police placed three additional officers on the road, funded by DUII grant funds. A total of 14 and one-half (14.5) hours were worked, resulting in the arrest of two DUII drivers. Redmond patrol officers working their regular shifts during December arrested an additional ten DUII drivers.

Redmond Police will continue enhanced DUII patrols throughout the remaining month of January. The primary intent of these heighten patrols is to prevent deaths, injuries and property damage caused by DUII drivers by removing them from the road. Redmond Police Department officers are trained to look for signs of impairment beyond just alcohol, as many other substances, legal or illegal, can impair a person’s ability to operate a vehicle.

The Officers of your Redmond Police Department are committed to making Redmond the safest city in Oregon. Preventing, locating and arresting DUII drivers is one of many ways they are working to accomplish this vision. Funding to support these enhanced DUII patrols is provided by a DUII High Visibility Enforcement Grant, awarded to the Redmond Police Department from the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Please report suspected DUII drivers by calling 541-693-6911 in Deschutes County or anywhere in Oregon by calling 800-24-DRUNK (800-243-7865).