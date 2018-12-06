Redmond Police Department Announces New Online Crime Reporting Tool

The Redmond Police Department has launched a new online reporting system that allows residents to file non-emergency police reports over the internet. Reports submitted online receive the same time and attention as more conventional reporting. Residents can access the system through the City of Redmond’s website at www.ci.redmond.or.us/reportacrime.

“Online reporting allows the public the convenience of reporting non-emergencies quickly and efficiently” states Lieutenant Jesse Petersen.

The reporting system is designed to take reports for property crimes, theft and criminal mischief with damages valued under $10,000; as well as minor auto collisions and vehicle break-ins. When the reporting process is complete, residents receive a case tracking number and a temporary report that can be printed for their records or for filing insurance claims.

An official report is emailed within five business days at no cost.

For residents who do not have access to the internet, a self-reporting kiosk will be available in the Police Department’s lobby at 777 SW Deschutes Ave, Redmond, OR. If the crime you would like to report is not listed on the online reporting system, please call the Redmond Police Department directly at 541-693-6911. For all crimes in progress, emergency situations, or any violent crimes, call 9-1-1.