Redmond & Prineville to Host Annual Luncheons

Redmond: 3D and Robotics Technologies. Prineville: The Power of Prineville

Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO) and Redmond Economic Development, Inc. (REDI) announce two upcoming luncheons focused on two different topics applicable to the Central Oregon business community. Please see below for details on both the Redmond and Prineville/Crook County luncheons.

Redmond Luncheon

REDI holds its annual luncheon each year in May presenting topics that apply to Central Oregon’s economic development. This year’s event will focus on 3D and Robotics Technologies – where they started, how they impact our lives with applications you may not know exist, and what the future might hold. This event includes exhibits, guest speakers and a Q&A panel of industry experts from companies: HP, Tend.ai, The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research, and Concept Designs.

Wednesday, May 17

11:00 am – 2:00 pm

Eagle Crest Resort and Conference Center, Juniper Hall

Tickets: $25 REDI & EDCO Members; $35 Non-members

Register https://www.eventbrite.com/e/redi-2017-annual-luncheon-tickets-32167548002

Prineville Luncheon:

Additionally, Prineville has announced their annual luncheon: a Prineville/Crook County Economic Development tradition, providing the local business community an opportunity to hear about topics pertinent to Crook County. This year’s theme is “The Power of Prineville” and will address some of the unique aspects of Prineville’s ability to accommodate future growth and development. This luncheon will include a fascinating discussion about power availability, renewable energy development, and water resources.

June 7, 2017

11:30 am – 1:00 pm

Meadow Lakes Golf Course & Restaurant

Tickets: $20

Register https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2017-prinevillecrook-county-economic-development-annual-luncheon-tickets-33563683882

