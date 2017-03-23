Redmond Proficiency Academy Announces Limited Openings

Interested students should apply now for 2017-18

The Redmond Proficiency Academy announced it has limited openings and will accept applications for students in grades six through twelve for the 2017-18 school year. Interested students will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis with a waiting list formed after grade level openings are filled.

For high school students, RPA features a college preparatory program, including 15 college courses, as well as 17 AP courses. RPA is one of only two schools in the state to offer the College Board’s new AP Capstone program and diploma. RPA utilizes a university model scheduling system in which students take advanced courses and learn to be effective university students, as they are learning in seminar environments that emulate life on a college campus.

RPA encourages students to participate in real-world learning experiences and to earn credit by demonstrating their knowledge and skills. RPA prides itself on creating an inclusive school culture where teachers know their students and where students cultivate friendships in an atmosphere of academic success.

RPA has an agreement with Cascades East Transit that provides daily transportation for students to get to school. RPA serves students throughout Central Oregon, and home school students and students living outside of the Redmond School District boundary are eligible and encouraged to apply.

Students and parents interested in learning more about RPA are encouraged to schedule a personal tour online at rpacademy.org.

Redmond Proficiency Academy

The Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) is a public charter school operating in the Redmond School District. In its eighth year of operation, RPA serves over 840 students in grades 6-12 from throughout Central Oregon. Using a proficiency-based instructional methodology in a personalized learning environment, RPA strives to prepare all students for success in college and in life.