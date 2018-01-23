Redmond Proficiency Academy Robotics Team Wins FIRST Tech Challenge Team Robotics Competition

The Redmond Proficiency Academy is pleased to announce its FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) Robotics Team #5627, “The Robotics Quasar Alliance,” won the Central Oregon League Tournament held January 13 at Summit High School in Bend. This is the team’s second consecutive victory in the tournament.

Senior Luis Terrazas said, “It’s awesome continuing the great performance and maintaining our reputation. We’ve always stuck to fundamental iterative design and having two teams allows us to collaborate.”

“I am thrilled with their performance. It is awesome to see RPA win the League Championship in back to back years,” said RPA robotics coach Josh White. “They pulled off nine straight wins and were the only undefeated team at the competition. The team put in a tremendous amount of work and it is satisfying to see their hard work on the design and programming pay off. What separated them from the other teams was their programming and consistency. I am very proud of this team.”

The team’s performance has advanced them to the Super Qualifying Tournament on February 10, in Hillsboro, where they will compete with other top-ranked teams from around the state with hopes to advance to the Oregon FTC State Championship. The Oregon FTC State Championship will be held on February 24 and 25 at Liberty High School, Hillsboro.

About FTC

FIRST Tech Challenge is a mid-level robotics competition opportunity for up to 15 members in grades 7-12. FIRSTTech Challenge is an excellent way to experience the power, excitement, and fun of science, technology, engineering, and math and gain insights in the possibility of a technical career. Team members will be involved in the design, implementation, and programming of a robot to participate in a well defined challenge in competition and cooperation with robots from other teams. The 2017-2018 game is Relic RecoverySM

About Redmond Proficiency Academy

The Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) is a public charter school operating in the Redmond School District. In its ninth year of operation, RPA serves over 900 students in grades 6-12 from throughout Central Oregon. Using a proficiency-based instructional methodology in a personalized learning environment, RPA strives to prepare all students for success in college and in life.