Redmond Proficiency Academy Students Winners in Bend Research Inc. Inventerprise Contest

(Photo above: RPA science students | courtesy of RPA)

Five RPA high school students awarded in the high school competition Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) announced that five of its high school students won awards in the high school division of the Bend Research Inc. 26th Annual Inventerprise Contest.

Freshmen Natalie Lawton earned one of the top prizes in the high school division, earning $500. She developed an improved pet carrier scientifically tested to reduce temperature fluctuations, cushion pets and block noise.

Other top honors went to junior Jessica Whittcar’s tsunami escape gondola and junior David Novotny’s 2nd Cycle invention to transfer waste heat in internal combustion engines for use in electrical systems. Juniors Jacob Duke and Garrett McMichael teamed up to invent an ocean waste collection system that collects plastic and uses it to power naval vessels.

“I have always loved to invent and build cool devices,” said Novotny. “Building the 2nd Cycle was particularly difficult but rewarding.”

Science instructor Josh White said, “The Inventerprise is an awesome opportunity for students to take the content and skills they have learned in the classroom and apply them to create new and exciting devices or explore creative ideas. I am very proud to see so many RPA students be recognized for their achievements.”

www.rpacademy.org