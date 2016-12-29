Redmond Rotary to Host Fourth Annual City Leadership Panel

Redmond Rotary Club is set to host its Annual City Leadership Panel on Thursday, January 5 from 12-1pm at Juniper Golf Course in Redmond.

The panel-style forum will feature Jon Stark, Redmond Economic Development executive director, Keith Witcosky, Redmond city manager and Redmond Mayor George Endicott. These community leaders will discuss what’s new and on the horizon for the community of Redmond.

This event is free and open to the community. Lunch will be provided for all attendees. Due to limited seating, guests are encouraged to RSVP as soon as possible. Those interested in attending may contact Lynn Evans, at rotaryofredmond@gmail.com.

The Rotary Club of Redmond invites local leaders to update members and guests on current events that are important to Central Oregonians.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Oregon or the Annual City Leadership Panel, please contact Lynn Evans at 541-310-8582.

About Redmond Rotary

Located in Redmond, Ore, the Redmond Rotary Club meets every Thursday at Juniper Golf Club during the lunch hour (unless otherwise announced). Rotary is an organization of business and professional leaders united worldwide who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build goodwill and peace in the world. Rotary membership provides the opportunity to: Become connected to your community. Work with others in addressing community needs. Interact with other professionals in your community; assist with RI’s international humanitarian service efforts. Establish contacts with an international network of professionals. Develop leadership skills. Involve family in promoting service efforts. Learn more about the Rotary Club of Redmond at www.redmondoregonrotary.org.