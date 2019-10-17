Redmond School District Board of Directors Seeks Community Input for Superintendent Search

(Graphic | Courtesy of Redmond School District)

The Redmond School District Board of Directors is set to host a Superintendent Search Community Forum on Thursday, October 24 from 5:30-6:30pm in the Redmond High School Auditorium.

The intent of the forum is to gather input and feedback from parents and community members to inform the Superintendent search that will launch this fall.

Redmond School District Superintendent Mike McIntosh will retire at the end of the 2019-2020 school year after 23 years of service to Redmond School District. The Redmond School District Board of Directors has contracted Hank Harris of Human Capital Enterprises, an executive search firm, to lead the search for a new superintendent.

In addition to the community forum the Board will host an online public survey which will be live from October 24 through November 12 on the district website at redmondschools.org.

“The Board is committed to finding the right candidate to lead Redmond School District through a careful selection process,” shared Tim Carpenter, Redmond School District Board Chair. “We encourage all parents and community members to attend this forum or take the online survey to provide their valuable input as we develop our search for the next district leader.”

For questions or more information about the Redmond School District Superintendent search, contact Gina Blanchette, executive assistant to the Redmond School District Board of Directors, at 541-923-8250.

