Redmond School District Seeks Applicants for Budget Committee Vacancies

The Redmond School District is seeking applicants for three vacant positions on the Budget Committee.

The Budget Committee is comprised of all five School Board members and five appointed Budget Committee members. Budget Committee members are appointed to serve for a three-year term.

The Budget Committee will begin meeting and deliberating on the 2020-2021 district budget in the spring of 2020. Applications will be accepted at the district office until 5pm on Friday, November 8, 2019. If necessary, interviews will be at the November 20, 2019 board meeting.

The Budget Committee members will be appointed at the December 18, 2019 school board meeting. Budget Committee members must reside in the Redmond School District and may not be employed by the district.

The Budget Committee application is available online and in person at the district office at 145 SE Salmon Drive in Redmond.

For questions or more information about the Redmond School District Budget Committee, please call Kathy Steinert, director of Fiscal Services, at the district administration office, 541-923-8927.

redmond.k12.or.us