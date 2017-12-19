Redmond Urban Renewal Agency Partners with Redmond Fire District to Make Downtown Buildings Safer

On Tuesday, December 12 the Redmond Urban Renewal Agency approved a new grant program designed to address fire, life safety, and accessibility deficiencies on and around properties located within the Urban Renewal District. The property assistance program provides matching grants up to $7,500.

“The City of Redmond and Redmond Fire & Rescue have developed a creative and innovative way to invest Urban Renewal funds to create safety for both firefighters and the citizens of Redmond. I appreciate the proactive attitude shown by the City of Redmond and Redmond Fire & Rescue staff. I truly believe this will become a model that other cities and Fire Districts in the State of Oregon will emulate,” said Redmond Fire and Rescue Chief Tim Moor.

Buildings in the District often lack systems that suppress or prevent the spread of fire. Updating or installing these systems will aid the in protection of property and help minimize safety threats. The grant will assist in funding improvements such as fire alarm and sprinkler system installations, as well as building accessibility projects and sidewalk improvements to commercial buildings or multi-unit residential properties.

More information on the Redmond Urban Renewal Business Assistance programs can be found online at: http://www.ci.redmond.or.us/government/departments/community-development/urban-renewal/downtown-urban-renewal-district/h-downtown-property-assistance-programs . If you would like to learn more about Redmond’s Urban Renewal programs, please contact Chuck Arnold, Urban Renewal Program Manager, at (541) 923-7761 or email chuck.arnold@ci.redmond.or.us