Redmond’s BPAC to Host Inaugural Open Streets Event

Grab your bicycle, scooter, skateboard, unicycle or your other favorite means of human powered transport and join in the fun at Redmond Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee’s (BPAC) inaugural Redmond Open Streets event on Saturday, June 23 from Noon to 4pm. The event will be hosted on Deschutes Avenue between Sixth and 15th streets in downtown Redmond.

Deschutes Avenue will be closed to vehicles for six blocks during this FREE event and opened to folks to Bike, Walk, or Roll back and forth in a safe environment and enjoy family friendly activities along the way; including lawn games, basketball, musicians, walking story books with local librarians, bicycle games and races, and test your bike speed against the police department’s radar. Learn about current and planned bicycle and pedestrian improvements in the City, including the Homestead Canal Trail, the newly constructed Deschutes Ave. Quiet Street, and find out what those painted green boxes at Fifth and Sixth Street are all about.

At Redmond Open Streets, you will get some exercise, discover your public spaces, see neighbors and friends, and have some fun. The Redmond Street Fair on Sixth Street downtown occurs on the same day, immediately adjacent to this event, so come on down and visit both events!

For more information about the event and BPAC please visit them online at www.BikeWalkRollRedmond.com, or contact Scott Woodford, City of Redmond Senior Planner, at scott.woodford@ci.redmond.or.us or by calling 541-923-7758.

The purpose of the BPAC is to increase pedestrian utility and bicycle ridership in Redmond – to encourage more people to bike and walk around Redmond as a means of exercise, sustainability and community. BPAC represents all bicycle and pedestrian users in Redmond, both current and future by advocating for the development of additional bike and pedestrian facilities that are user friendly, inviting and compelling, reviewing transportation projects from the viewpoint of bicycle and pedestrian users and spearheading encouragement and educational activities.