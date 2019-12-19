Redmond’s Spirit Foundation First-Ever Check Presentation

Redmond’s Spirit Foundation is distributing $18,300 among four Redmond area nonprofit organizations: REACH, Beulah’s Place, Every Child Oregon and SMART – Start Making A Reader Today! The amount, $18,300, is based on funds raised during the inaugural year of 2018. The allocation process was based on review of organization donation applications and input from Redmond’s Spirit Foundation donors.

The distribution will take place Friday, December 20 at 10am in Redmond’s City Hall, Civic Room 208, 411 SW 9th Street, Redmond.

Redmond’s Spirit Foundation mission is “Investing in programs, projects, practices and initiatives that create and serve a robust, inclusive and thriving family friendly community.” Founding board members are Bev Clarno, Mark Eberhard, Angela Boothroyd, Tim Moor, Wendie Every, John Duff and David Foote.

