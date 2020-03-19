Redmond’s State of City Address & Central Oregon Business Expo & Job Fair Rescheduled

The Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB has made the difficult decision to cancel both the State of the City Address and the Central Oregon Business Expo & Job Fair, based on the mandate issued from Governor Kate Brown. It’s in the best interest of the community, our exhibitors, sponsors and our staff. This situation has developed rapidly; we have been watching it closely to understand the risk to all involved and ultimately that risk is too severe for us to hold these two beloved functions. We have rescheduled the State of the City and the Business Expo & Job Fair to take place after the Governor’s mandate has expired, assuming that the threat from the COVID-19 virus has passed. The new date for these events is September 30, 2020.

Follow the event online to stay up to date at cobusiness-expo.com.

