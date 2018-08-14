Register Now for Science Pub on August 21: Marijuana as Medicine

Oregon voters approved the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes in 1998, when Oregon Ballot Measure 67 passed and the Oregon Medical Marijuana Act removed penalties for marijuana use under state law. In the last few years we have seen the establishment of medical marijuana dispensaries and the legalization of marijuana for recreational purposes here in Oregon and in other states.

Dispensaries have enabled people to use the federally controlled substance to treat pain, nausea and other illness symptoms. But what do scientists actually know about how marijuana behaves in the body? How is it metabolized? How does it interact with cellular pathways involved in pain perception, appetite and the immune system? Is it biochemically related to other compounds produced in the body?

Join OSU researcher Jane Ishmael, a member of a task force authorized in 2015 by the State Legislature to study the medical and public health properties of cannabis, for a fascinating discussion about current trends in marijuana use and recent progress in understanding how cannabinoids act on the body.

What: OSU-Cascades Science Pub: Marijuana as Medicine

Who: Join OSU College of Pharmacy researcher Jane Ishmael when she explores what scientists know about how marijuana behaves in the body.

When: Tuesday, August 21 from 5:30-7:30pm

Where: Father Luke’s Room, McMenamins Old St. Francis

Cost: Free, but space is limited to 100. RSVP required by 5pm the day prior at OSUcascades.edu/sciencepubs

Info: OSUcascades.edu/sciencepubs or 541-322-3100