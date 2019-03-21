Registration Open for High School Summer Academy at OSU-Cascades

(Photo | Courtesy of OSU-Cascades)

This four-day program developed by Oregon State University – Cascades eases high school students into the college experience, and they’ll receive a scholarship doing it. Students will meet new friends and explore their interests with university professors and experts. And, it’s summertime in Bend – so we’re getting outside – with daily adventures provided by trained undergraduate student leaders.

Earn a Scholarship

Students who complete the Summer Academy will each receive a $500 scholarship to OSU-Cascades. The scholarship can be applied toward tuition for the fall term immediately following graduation from high school.

Choose from 3 Options

Art+Media+Tech : Hands-on activities include graphic design, block coding to create art, video and photo editing and 3D printing. Students will experience the kinds of classes offered in our new arts, media and technology degree program. Students will create in Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign and Premiere.

: Hands-on activities include graphic design, block coding to create art, video and photo editing and 3D printing. Students will experience the kinds of classes offered in our new arts, media and technology degree program. Students will create in Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign and Premiere. STEM: Students who love solving problems and figuring out how things work will enjoy this option. From science experiments to coding to engineering projects – students will explore our natural and built world.

Students who love solving problems and figuring out how things work will enjoy this option. From science experiments to coding to engineering projects – students will explore our natural and built world. Write for the Web: Students will spend the week writing for social media, creating funny memes, and developing web and blog content. Students will explore the genres of college writing and have fun honing their craft in a university setting.

Daily Outdoor Adventures

Activities include paddleboarding, hiking, climbing and more. No experience required.

Details

Who : High school students entering grades 10-12

: High school students entering grades 10-12 Where : OSU-Cascades campus in Bend, Oregon

: OSU-Cascades campus in Bend, Oregon Overnight or Day : Students can stay on campus in our residence hall and experience college living. They are also welcome to commute daily

: Students can stay on campus in our residence hall and experience college living. They are also welcome to commute daily Cost: Includes all classes, supplies and outdoor recreation trips. Overnight Option: $649 – includes linens, all meals & snacks; Day Option: $499 – includes lunch & snacks

Click here for information and registration.

OSUcascades.edu