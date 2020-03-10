Reminder: IndieWomxn’s Film Festival Kicks Off Thursday

The inaugural IndieWomxn Film Festival, presented in partnership with BendFilm and Scalehouse, kicks off this Thursday, March 12, and continues through Monday in various Downtown Bend venues. Tickets are $7-$10.

To celebrate women’s history month, BendFilm and Scalehouse are partnering to bring you a weekend of creativity, collaboration and conversation through the art form of film. The festival was created in order to increase representation of womxn on screen and behind the camera.

Celebrations include a collection of the best female-directed shorts from BendFilm 2019 and special guest appearances by filmmakers and local athletes. Hear from female filmmakers and community panelists hosted At Liberty Arts Collaborative (Downtown).

Kick off the fun on Thursday, March 12 with the BendFilm IndieWomen Quarterly Meet-Up at the Tin Pan Theater at 5:30pm. Meet Sydney O’Haire, who will screen her 2019 BendFilm Festival short Being Here, and will discuss the process of turning this short into an upcoming feature film.

Friday through Sunday, join us at the Tin Pan Theater all weekend long for the IndieWomxn Featured Films, including Clemency, Maiden and Kusama Infinity. Use the links to find more information on showtimes and ticket prices. On Saturday and Sunday, in addition to the featured films, panel discussions will be hosted At Liberty Arts Collaborative.

BendFilm IndieWomen members will be admitted free to select events, so if you are not an IndieWomen currently, join today and tell your friends!

For information about panels, tickets and more, please click here: tinpantheater.com/indiewomxn. To view the full film schedule, please visit bendfilm.org.

