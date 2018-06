The Deschutes County Community Development Department’s Bend office will close at noon on Thursday, June 14 and remain closed on Friday, June 15 for renovations to improve customer service and operational efficiencies.

The office will re-open on Monday, June 18, at 9am

Permit technicians will be available in our La Pine and Sisters satellite offices on June 14 and 15. Customers will be able to call (541) 388-6575 or email staff with questions.