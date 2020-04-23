Rep. Cheri Helt Statement on Governor Brown’s Decision to Lift Ban on Non-urgent Medical Procedures

This morning, Governor Kate Brown announced that she will be lifting her Executive Order for non-urgent medical procedures for hospitals, surgical centers, medical offices and dental offices. Representative Cheri Helt (R-Bend) released the following statement:

“We can beat COVID-19 while safely allowing Oregonians access to critical medical and health care procedures,” said Helt. “I’m pleased by Governor Brown’s decision to lift restrictions on elective and non-urgent surgeries and medical procedures. As we move forward, it is important that we responsibly manage our PPE supplies and have timely and robust testing for COVID-19. We must trust and rely on the expertise of our doctors, nurses, scientists and other frontline workers, and return the autonomy of practicing medicine and providing health care to those in the medical field.”

In a letter last week, Helt urged Governor Brown to take this very action.

Rep.CheriHelt@oregonlegislature.gov