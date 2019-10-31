Republic Services Now Providing Recycling & Waste Services in Bend, Redmond & Sisters

(Republic Truck | Photo Courtesy of Republic Services)

Republic Services, an industry leader in U.S. recycling and solid waste disposal, announced the purchase of Bend Garbage Company (Bend Garbage & Recycling, High Country Disposal and Deschutes Recycling) in April 2019.

Republic Services currently serves several communities across Oregon and brings a high level of experience in recycling, solid waste disposal and sustainability.

“We are excited to be a part of the Central Oregon community. Customers will see the same excellent level of service from our drivers and customer service team as they’ve come to expect,” says Kristin Steiner, general manager of Republics Services.

Republic Services offers recycling and waste services, city curbside yard debris, drop box containers, junk cleanup, compost sales and document destruction services. The company also operates the recycling and compost facility at Knott Landfill. Recently, Republic expanded curbside yard debris within the City of Bend to include food waste.

Steiner explains, “Under the expanded city yard debris program in Bend, nearly every type of food scrap is accepted, including meat, dairy, produce and bakery. Compost from Deschutes Recycling can be used on gardens, creating a closed loop food system for our community.”

Due to the nature of the industry, Republic Services is uncompromising when it comes to safety. This starts with the employees and extends to the communities they serve. Republic’s safety performance, based on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) data, is 40 percent better than the industry average. The employees go through extensive and frequent safety training, and several of the drivers have been recognized with the Driver of the Year award at the National Waste & Recycling Association’s annual conference. This is an honor that celebrates exemplary customer service and superior driver safety records throughout the recycling and waste industry.

republicservices.com