Ridgeview High & Redmond High to Host Fifth Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser

(Photo courtesy of Empty Bowls)

High School (RVHS) and Redmond High School students are partnering to host the annual Empty Bowls fundraising meal at RVHS on Sunday, April 8, 2018 from 12-6pm.

Celebrating its fifth year, the event features hand-crafted artisan bowls made by ceramics students at both high schools. Each year, the event has grown both in number of attendees and revenue for the benefiting charity.

“Students and community members look forward to the Empty Bowls event as it’s a great combination of showcasing the beautiful work of our high school students – both the bowls and the food, and fundraising for a wonderful, local cause,” RVHS assistant principal Jensine Peterson said.

Guests will receive gourmet hot soup, rolls and refreshments made by the culinary students at RVHS. Vegetarian and gluten-free options will be available. All participants will leave with a ceramic bowl of their choice. Additional hand crafted bowls will be available for purchase. The event will also feature a silent auction for large, showcase items including salad bowls, fermentation crocks and sets of ceramic ware.

The fundraising event is coordinated using donated materials and funds from Redmond businesses. Local McDonald’s owners Paul and Kathy Rodby, One Street Down, and Penhollow Ranch donated food materials for the culinary class to prepare for the event. Sponsors Jeff Larkin Realty, dentist Mark Keener, and dentist Tony Parsley donated money for the event. Norco donated gas which is used during the pottery-making process.

All proceeds benefit Jericho Road, a local charity that provides food and transitional housing to homeless families in the Redmond area.

Tickets are available in advance at ridgeviewhs.seatyourself.biz. They will also be available for purchase at the door. The first ceramic bowl and soup is $20; additional ceramic bowls are a $15 donation.

For questions or more information, please contact Jensine Peterson at 541-504-3600 or jensine.peterson@redmondschools.org.