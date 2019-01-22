Right At Home, Central Oregon Receives Distinctive Award from Caring.Com

For the second year in a row, Right at Home, Central Oregon has received the highest honor from caring.com, a service excellence award given to in-home care agencies based upon feedback from actual clients and caregivers. Caring.com is an online service that helps clients understand how to find and afford a qualified in-home care service for family members requiring such support due to aging, disease or disability.

Right at Home, Central Oregon was one of 446 in-home care agencies in the entire U.S. that received the Caring Star of 2019 award, chosen from among thousands of agencies. Right at Home was one of only five in-home care agencies in the state of Oregon to be granted this honor.

Right at Home, Central Oregon was founded in 2009 by Julie Burket, who serves as CEO, and the company currently employs over 100 people. The agency has served well over 9,000 families over the past decade, and has won numerous awards for its excellence in service. Burket commented: “I am so very grateful for the incredible dedication of my entire team, from the administrators to the caregivers, in their work to uphold the highest standard of care as they support individuals during a vulnerable time of their lives. It can be difficult work, but to serve people well is very gratifying, and I am blessed to have such an incredible team.”

rightathome.net/central-oregon.com • 541-633-7436