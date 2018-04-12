RightResponse Fundraising Produces First-Aid Kits as a Profitable, Healthy Fundraising Option for Scouts, Clubs, Schools & Teams

A successful serial entrepreneur, Andrew Thornton previously partnered with family members to build one of the largest first aid producers in the U.S. In 2010, Thornton saw an opportunity to develop a related business, and RightResponse Fundraising was conceived. Over the past seven years, scouting groups, schools, clubs, and athletic teams in all 50 states have partnered with RightResponse Fundraising as the company offers a line of fundraising first-aid kits to sell at a generous 50% profit. The kits are manufactured in Bend, Oregon, and the company employs seven people at present, with 117 fundraising consultants around the country.

As interest in unhealthy snacks declines, RightResponse offers a healthy, practical fundraising option with first-aid kits designed for general use, outdoors, cars, pets, and sports. RightResponse Fundraising kits sell for $15-$120 each, and organizations net $7.50 to $60 (or 50%) per sale. A California school raised $40,000 with RightResponse, while sports teams and boy scout troops often net $15-20k from one campaign. Easy ordering and free shipping make it common for clubs to earn enough for their annual budget through one campaign.

Says Thornton, “Most clubs resort to what they have always done for fundraising. As we educate more people about the option of selling RightResponse first aid kits and how much profit can be generated selling healthy products, we’re seeing lots of groups switch to our program.”

Two organizations enjoying tremendous success with RightResponse Fundraising are Boy Scouts of America, which traditionally sells popcorn and other edibles, and HOSA–Future Health Professionals. RightResponse Fundraising is perfectly aligned with scouting’s motto of “Be Prepared,” and, given the medical focus of HOSA, these school-based clubs confidently use RightResponse to fund trips to regional and national educational conferences. Thornton gifts back a percentage of sales to HOSA’s state organizations for scholarships. HOSA Texas, with over 40 chapters using this fundraising tool, was given a check for $1400 from RightResponse Fundraising to assist victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Texas HOSA Executive Director Janet Villarreal commented, “Students in many of our Texas chapters have sold Right Response First Aids Kits, and customers consistently say they have always needed such a kit. The kits were especially relevant in the areas where Harvey hit, as people had no basic first aid supplies. I’m grateful to RightResponse Fundraising for being an active partner in support of our state’s future medical professionals.”

For more information about RightResponse Fundraising, Inc., please go to www.rightresponsefundraising.com, email support@rightresponsefundraising.com, or call 800-658-8690.