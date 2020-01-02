Rimrock Trails Treatment Services Announces New Volunteer Program

For nearly 30 years, Rimrock Trails has served as our region’s specialty adolescent substance use disorder treatment provider; operating one of only five teen residential treatment programs in Oregon. Rimrock Trails also has specialty outpatient behavioral health treatment clinics serving all ages in Redmond, Bend and Prineville.

As of January 1, 2020, the nonprofit organization will be seeking qualified volunteers to help Rimrock Trails in a number of substantive ways, enhancing the treatment experience of the youth residential clients and providing support to the staff in its multiple locations throughout Central Oregon. Volunteer opportunities include but are not limited to enrichment classes, teaching recreational and life skill activities, holiday activities, career day presentations and administrative support.

“Volunteer activities are focused on motivating and supporting youth to build upon their strengths, skills and character that will lead to better health and wellness and the pursuit of meaningful life goals, including higher education and employment,” said Erica Fuller-Hewitt, executive director of Rimrock Trails Treatment Services. “This is accomplished through healthy relationships and connections with volunteers who serves as role models within our community. Volunteers give youth who are receiving treatment services from all walks of life the resources and support they need to be healthy, confident and connected as they help pave the path to a brighter future.”

Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age and are required to go through the same clearances and background checks as employees. They will also complete a short training that covers important information about safety and privacy issues and some basics about working with the agency.

To learn more, contact Peggy Gregg at (541) 447-2631 or visit the website.

rimrocktrails.org