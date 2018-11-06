Rimrock Trails will Participate in Giving Tuesday

Rimrock Trails Treatment Services today announced they will celebrate giving by participating in a Giving Tuesday campaign.

Jean McPherson, Development Director, says “Rimrock Trails Treatment Services is participating in Giving Tuesday in order to increase awareness of available services and allow the community to support the good work we do.” Those interested in supporting Rimrock Trails can visit www.rimrocktrails.org and click on the donate button or mail to Rimrock Trails Treatment Services, 1333 NW Ninth Street, Prineville, OR 97754

About Rimrock Trails Treatment Services

The mission of Rimrock Trails is to provide comprehensive, evidence-based treatment services to improve the lives of adolescents, young adults and families affected by substance use and mental health problems. We create a foundation for healing, strengthen family connections and offer hope for a brighter future.

The administration, board of directors, and team of professionals at Rimrock Trails are dedicated to helping create lasting, positive change in the lives of teens and young adults. Rimrock Trails was established as a nonprofit, adolescent residential substance use program in 1990. We operate comprehensive residential and outpatient care throughout Central Oregon for adolescents and young adults and are approaching three decades of service. Rimrock Trails now leads the system of care for addressing substance use and mental health disorders of young adults in our region.

About #GivingTuesday

Founded by the team in the Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact at 92nd Street Y http://www.92Y.org, #GivingTuesday is a global giving movement that has been built by individuals, families, organizations, businesses and communities in all 50 states and in countries around the world. This year, #GivingTuesday falls on November 27. #GivingTuesday harnesses the collective power of a unique blend of partners to transform how people think about, talk about, and participate in the giving season. It inspires people to take collective action to improve their communities, give back in better, smarter ways to the charities and causes they believe in, and help create a better world. #GivingTuesday demonstrates how every act of generosity counts, and that they mean even more when we give together.