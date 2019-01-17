RiverFeast Announces New Title Sponsorship from Brooks Resources

(Photo: Romy Mortensen of Brooks Resources and Amy Tykeson at RiverFeast 2018 | Photo courtesy of the Deschutes River Conservancy)

Brooks Resources presents the 12th Annual RiverFeast Dinner & Auction to benefit the Deschutes River Conservancy on Saturday, May 11 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon’s beautiful event space.

The company is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Kirk Schueler, president of Brooks Resources, stated, “Brooks Resources is proud to continue our long support of the Deschutes River Conservancy. Over the last 50 years, our company has seen water issues in Central Oregon as integral to our quality of life. Together with the Deschutes River Conservancy, we are dedicated to creating healthy communities in part by restoring our local rivers and streams.”

Tickets to attend RiverFeast are $100 per person, and include a four-course dinner, wine from Va Piano Vineyards, beer from Deschutes Brewery and live music. During the evening, guests will bid on exclusive travel adventures and experiences, custom art and rare fishing opportunities. Funds raised at RiverFeast support the Deschutes River Conservancy’s mission to restore streamflow and improve water quality in the Deschutes River Basin.

deschutesriver.org • 541-382-4077 x25