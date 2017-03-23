Rodeo Is Returning to the High Desert This Spring in Redmond, Oregon

(Photo above: Elite Rodeo rider Bobby Mote | courtesy of High Desert Stampede)

The High Desert Stampede is Bringing You the Stars! at Bank of the Cascades Center, March 31-April 1

High Desert Rodeo Productions, Ltd announce the return of the High Desert Stampede to the Bank of the Cascades Center. Join us as we welcome professional rodeo athletes and animals back to Redmond on March 31 and April 1. The High Desert Stampede is brought to you by title sponsor Coastal and presenting sponsor US Bank. Over 30 other local and regional sponsors who help to bring this excellent event to Central Oregon for the entire Northwest to enjoy.

High Desert Stampede, in concert with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, will be presenting a full rodeo performance lineup complete with bull, bareback and saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, calf roping and barrel racing.

Redmond will be the kickoff event of the 2017 rodeo season for the Northwest and west coast tour. Top cowboys and cowgirls in the sport are expected to attend with added monies totaling $60,000.

High Desert Stampede Chair Denis Fast says “I am very pleased with the community support and attendance last year. We look forward to the opportunity to partner with community businesses and volunteers as we organize the 2017 High Desert Stampede.”

In 2016, the High Desert Stampede presented the highest paying two-day rodeo ever held in the Northwest. The rodeo athletes in attendance raved about the community support, the facility, the accommodations, the livestock and professionalism of the local committee and volunteers.

www.highdesertstampede.com