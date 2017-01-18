The Role of Landscape Architects

(Photo above: Group Collaboration | Courtesy of Katrina Langenderfer Landscape Architecture)

Open Space Planning & Design as Bend Grows

As the City of Bend enters a transformative and pivotal period of growth and development, the planning, preservation and development of constructed and natural open spaces within the City are more important than ever before. Central Oregon landscape architects are here to support our community’s development needs and help lead the discussion and design.

Landscape architects work collaboratively with the general public, civic leaders, planners, architects and engineers to bring open spaces to life. Open spaces include both public and private land holdings and can include spaces such as parks, greenways, trails and ecological corridors along rivers.

In Central Oregon we are fortunate to be surrounded by an expansive network of easily accessible public lands that offer an array of ecological benefits and recreational opportunities. While these lands are a fantastic amenity at the periphery of the City, a significant value should also be given to the open spaces you experience everyday right outside your door.

According to the American Society of Landscape Architects, open space can provide many benefits including enhanced water and air quality, improved habitat, decreased storm water run-off and natural beauty. So, if you enjoyed a sunny lunch hour sitting by Mirror Pond, admired the natural ecology of the Deschutes River Corridor while on a run or took your children to play at a local neighborhood park, you are reaping the benefits of open space.

Due to the Urban Growth Boundary expansion, an increase in new land development will occur at the City’s periphery. Now, more than ever, the importance of open space designation within new neighborhoods will play a significant role in our growing city’s definition of “livable.” The location, quantity and design of open space has the potential to positively or negatively contribute to our City’s quality of life.

Collaborating with a landscape architect on the planning and design of open space projects is invaluable. Landscape architects understand the planning and development efforts facing our growing City and are trained to design with the natural environment in mind.

Landscape architects use creative design solutions to work with exiting site conditions. This can lead to valuable construction cost saving in Central Oregon. They intimately understand the local topography, geology, site constraints and environmental conditions. For example, on sites with visible and subsurface bedrock; in many cases natural rock features can be incorporated into the site’s design as visual and recreational amenities. Landscape architects understand the local climate and flora. In our High Desert climate, the use of native and drought tolerant plant material can lead to significant water conservation and long term project cost savings.

Landscape architects can also provide support through the facilitation of public meetings and design charrettes. Successful open spaces not only fit their identified site, but also meet the needs of the identified local user groups or a desired ecological function. For example, civic collaboration and feedback is very important when designing parks. The dominate neighborhood age demographic can shift the focus of a park design from an expansive playground system, to a park with an emphasis on sport courts and trails. Open space design can also be configured to serve predominately passive or active uses. Riley Ranch Nature Preserve is a future park that will emphasize ecological restoration and hiking trails, while Pine Nursery Park offers a bustling sports field complex, a playground, an expansive trail system, picnic areas, a fishing pond and a beloved dog park.

Open space can also include greenways, narrow parcels of undeveloped land typically located within in rail road right-of-ways, powerline or utility corridors or along natural rivers or canal infrastructure. Greenways serve as linear parkways and provide opportunities for active recreation, art, urban design, as well as environment protection and restoration. As Bend grows, greenways could provide a critical alternative transportation network of trails, creating both pedestrian and ecological connectivity from Bend’s downtown to outlying neighborhoods. If properly planned, greenways can lead to a reduction in vehicular traffic, provide health benefits to the users and can become the most beloved recreational asset within a community

Community members, civic officials, developers and design professionals all have very important roles as the City of Bend works on the expansion of our beloved City. Open space development, both public and private, will have a significant role in our City’s growth. The growth of our City will only be as good as the diversity of voices that participate in the planning and design process. There is room at the table for you, perhaps we should all get together for a picnic?

Katrina Langenderfer, PLA, ASLA, Principal Landscape Architect, Katrina Langenderfer Landscape Architecture. Co-Chair High Desert Section, Oregon Chapter, American Society of Landscape Architects

KatL@KLLandArch.com