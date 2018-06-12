Rookie Road Announces Kickball Partnership with Technology Association of Oregon

(Graphic courtesy of TAO)

Rookie Road, a website that provides educational content for individuals who are learning sports for the first time, will partner with the Technology Association of Oregon (TAO) for the organization’s second annual Lyft Tech Kickball Tournament to be held this summer.

Rookie Road released kickball content June 11 to all participating players and to the public. The content will feature a comprehensive rulebook, unique kickball visual graphics, interactive diagrams, tutorials and glossary terms, hosted on www.rookieroad.com and www.techoregon.org. Players, as well as their families and fans, can learn the basics of kickball as well as refresh their knowledge of the game.

“We are very excited to partner with the Technology Association of Oregon (TAO) on their second annual Kickball tournament this summer”, says Michael Gursha, CEO of Rookie Road. “Building content around the rules of kickball and how to play the game is a natural fit for us. TAO and Rookie Road value the strong Oregon technology community and nothing enhances this better than bringing people together for a fun competition. We look forward to helping TAO on this mission and continuing our partnership for many years to come.”

“TAO’s mission to connect Oregon’s tech workforce is a big reason why our team hosts this event, one of the few where employees get to represent their companies in a fun, recreational setting,” says TAO President & CEO, Skip Newberry. “We’re excited to collaborate with Rookie Road and deliver an exceptional player experience at the statewide level.”

The Round Robin statewide event kicks off June 25-26, with Portland Metro teams set to play at the Gordon Faber Complex in Hillsboro. Teams in Southern Willamette Valley will compete at the Bob Keefer Center in Springfield June 27, with the Central Oregon round robin stage taking place in Bend at Vince Genna Stadium June 28. Two teams from each regional competition will advance to the Elite 8 Tournament to be hosted at Providence Park in Portland – home of the Timbers and Thorns – on Friday, August 24.

About Rookie Road, Inc.

Rookie Road Inc. is a Portland, Oregon based digital media technology company focused on teaching people sports and creating new sports fans through education. Rookie Road creates reliable and quality educational content that gets people motivated to learn something new. The company takes pride in the process of learning and is focused on creating new and innovative ways for people to engage with content. Follow Rookie Road via LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

About Technology Association of Oregon

TAO is a local nonprofit working to build opportunities, better our economy and unify a voice for innovation. TAO empowers businesses and entrepreneurs through networks, events, advocacy, resources and more. Follow Technology Association of Oregon via LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

For further information:

Michael Gursha

Rookie Road, Inc.

info@rookieroad.com

Rob Schulberg

Events & Marketing Coordinator, Technology Association of Oregon

rob.schulberg@techoregon.org