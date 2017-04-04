Roseburg Contractor Armiger Wage Settlement includes $24K in Damages, One Year Ban on Public Projects

A Bureau of Labor & Industries (BOLI) wage enforcement settlement will direct $24,164 in liquidated damages to three underpaid workers while making Armiger Acoustical & Drywall, Inc. and its owner ineligible to receive public works contracts in the state for one year.

Prevailing wage investigators determined that the contractor had failed to pay prevailing wage and overtime on the Bay Area Hospital Cancer Center Addition in Coos Bay, in addition to filing inaccurate and incomplete certified statements. The public works project started in August 2014.

“Every worker deserves to be paid the full wages and overtime that they’ve earned,” said Labor Commissioner Brad Avakian. “This agreement will place a repeat offender on the list of contractors ineligible for public projects while directing wages and damages to affected workers.”

The Roseburg contractor had previously entered into a 2013 settlement agreement stemming from prevailing wage violations on a Salem fire station project. Terms of the earlier settlement suspended potential civil penalties of $23,000.

Copies of the Armiger Bay Area Hospital settlement agreement and Final Order are available upon request.

Currently, the agency has 64 businesses, contractors and individuals on the debarment list of contractors ineligible to receive payment on public contracts.

Employees with prevailing wage issues may contact the Prevailing Wage Rate Unit by calling 971-673-0839 or emailing pwremail@boli.state.or.us.

Any public contracting agency, contractor or subcontractor can contact BOLI’s Prevailing Wage Rate Unit to request a determination about whether a project is a public works that requires payment of prevailing wage rates. In addition, the bureau offers prevailing wage seminars to help contractors, subcontractors and public contracting agencies understand and comply with Oregon’s law.